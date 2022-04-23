Mangalore University to offer three integrated courses of five years from 2022-23, says V-C

The gold medal winners in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

April 23, 2022

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya said on Saturday that the university will introduce three integrated postgraduate courses of five years from the academic year 2022-23.

They are MBA in Health, Safety and Environment, MCom in Business Data Analytics, and MSc in Electronics. In addition, it will offer Master of Public Health and MSc in Molecular Biology.

In his address at the 40th convocation of the university at Mangalagangotri, the Vice-Chancellor said that the university has also proposed to launch ‘student adalats’ from 2022-23.

It has been planned to install statues of B.R Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda on the university campus, he said.

Other initiatives proposed in the next academic year included completion of the construction of international students’ hostel complex and housing of Pareeksha Bhavan; a few academic departments and dedicated rooms in the block for VVIP guests in the same complex; starting a few postgraduate programmes in Advanced Science-cum-PG Centre at Belapu, Udupi district; filling up of vacant teaching and non-teaching positions with the approval of the State Government and the Chancellor, and augmenting of internal resources through tapping of CSR funds, alumni support and public-private-partnerships, he said.

He said that a candidate has completed DSc during 2021-22. As many as 153 candidates have completed Doctor of Philosophy of which 36 are from the faculty of Arts, 96 from the faculty of Science, 18 from the faculty of Commerce 18, and three from the faculty of Education.

Out of 5,069 candidates who appeared for postgraduate examinations, 4,526 have passed (89.3%). Out of 1,335 postgraduate students who appeared for examinations in autonomous institutions 1,300 have passed (97.4%).

Of 27,427 undergraduate candidates, 18,379 passed (67%); out of 3,227 UG candidates in autonomous institutions, 2,755 passed (85.4%), he said.

In all, 52 students were presented with gold medals and 57 students have been conferred with cash prizes for their outstanding academic performance and 69 students (50 PG and 19 UG) are I rank holders, he said.