Mangalore University to offer MSc in Analytical Chemistry instead of PG degree in Applied Chemistry

Mangalore University will offer a postgraduate science programme in Analytical Chemistry instead of the existing MSc course in Applied Chemistry from the academic year 2022-23.

Both the syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, and the Academic Council have approved this move.

The decision has been made to avoid postgraduates in Applied Chemistry becoming jobless, as industries these days are not preferring these postgraduates during campus recruitment and not considering them for project placements.

The chairperson of the Department of Chemistry at the university wrote to the Registrar (Administration) recently that the MSc Applied Chemistry degree holders have also not been preferred in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment, as the postgraduate degree has not been made equivalent to MSc Chemistry course.

The quality control unit of all pharmaceutical and agro-chemical industries prefer students with Analytical Chemistry background than Applied Chemistry.

Presently only Alva’s College in Moodbidri, under the university, offers MSc in Analytical Chemistry. Since the syllabus of the course has already been set there is no need to draft the new syllabus. Hence the Department Council of the Department of Chemistry decided to replace the existing Applied Chemistry programme with MSc in Analytical Chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council of the university, in its recent meeting, decided to change the nomenclature of PhD in Applied Botany to PhD in Botany, and that of PhD in Applied Zoology to PhD in Zoology. The decision is to have a wide scope for the PhDs awarded instead of limiting the scope of the research degree.