Mangalore University to offer five PG courses at Belapu from 2021-22

It will open a centre for postgraduate studies at Belapu

Mangalore University will open a centre for postgraduate studies at Belapu in Udupi by offering five courses from 2021-22, according to Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya.

Speaking at the 41st Foundation Day celebration at the university on Saturday, he said that the centre will be ready by next June.

He said that the university will also open the V.S. Acharya Centre for the Study of Coastal Development soon.

In addition, it will open centre of studies for Kundapura Kannada (a dialect), Arebhashe, Swami Vivekananda, and Kannada poet Muddana, he said, adding that an Ambedkar Research Centre will also be set up.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will soon start conducting ‘vidyarthi adalat’ every month in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu in a series to address the problems of students by reaching out to them locally.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university will offer a postgraduate science course in cyber security at its Mangalagangotri campus from the current academic year. It will offer a postgraduate science course in forensic science in its campus from the academic year 2022-23.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will also introduce shortly a mid-day meal scheme at its campus for helping the “poorest of poor” students.

Referring to other projects in the offing at the university campus, he said that a 400m synthetic track will be laid in the outdoor stadium and a swimming pool will be constructed.

He said that work on international hostel project, at the entry to the campus, which started about three years ago and stopped due to various issues, will be revived by seeking financial grant from the government. But it will no longer remain an exclusive hostel for international students. It will be made ‘Pareeksha Bhavan’ with part of the building being used as hostel for international students. The same building will have three classrooms and a VVIP guest house. The revived project building is expected to be ready by June next.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university campus will be developed as an eco-friendly campus and its offices will be made paper-less.