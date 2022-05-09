Mangalore University to host two-day job fair

The Mangalore University administration office on Mangalagangotri campus at Konaje in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

40 companies participating, with 11,100 vacancies to be filled

The University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau and the University Training and Placement Cell of Mangalore University will organise a two-day job fair on the university campus, Mangalagangothri, from Saturday.

Chiranjeevi Ambernath, Cluster Manager for Magic Bus in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, will inaugurate the fair at Mangala Auditorium on Saturday, at 10.30 a.m.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya will preside over the programme.

About 40 companies will participate in the fair, with 11,100 vacancies to be filled. The bureau and the cell have received over 10,000 applications from various colleges of the university and students on the Mangalore University campus, which have been handed over to a non-government organisation called Magic Bus.

The agency is scrutinising the applications and will provide tokens to eligible candidates and conduct a face-to-face interview during the fair. The minimum wage for the selected candidates will be ₹10,000 per month, the university said in a release.

Walk-in interviews are also allowed for job-seekers. Candidates should bring their bio-data, Aadhaar card, passport size photo, SSLC marks card along with marks cards of their maximum qualification for attending the interview. Those who are in their final year undergraduate or master’s degree (2021-22) course can also attend the interview.

The Humanities, Management, Science and Lecture Complex on the campus will be used for the job fair. There will be a helpline in each block. More than 80 volunteers will help the participants. Accommodation will be provided to the staff of employer companies, the release said.

Some of the participating companies are Apollo Pharmacy, Muthoot Finance, MediPlus, Just Dial, BYJU’s, Axis Bank, Kanchana Group of Companies, Honda Matrix, Diya Systems, HDFC Bank, Mandovi Motors and More Supermarket.