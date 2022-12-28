ADVERTISEMENT

Mangalore University to hold its 41st Annual convocation in February, 2023

December 28, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The official date of the convocation will be announced on the university website or through other media

The Hindu Bureau

The 41st convocation of Mangalore University will be held in February, 2023. The list of candidates who have completed their studies in the academic year 2021-22 in all affiliated, constituent and autonomous colleges and are eligible to receive degrees by January 15 will be confirmed at the convocation.

Degree, Master’s Degree, Ph.D./M.Phil., D.Sc. D.Litt. candidates can obtain the degree either in ‘presence’ or ‘in absence’ at the convocation. The official date of the convocation will be announced on the university website or through other media. Candidates who wish to obtain their degree in presence should personally visit the evaluation section at the university between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day before the convocation and sign the department’s convocation register.

The principals of all affiliated, constituent and autonomous colleges shall collect the prescribed fees from all eligible candidates and pay them through DD/Challan or through online through ‘quick link’ on the university website (www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in) to be credited to the university fund through branches of nationalised banks. The details should be submitted to the office of the Registrar (Evaluation) by January 20, 2023. SC/ST candidates should submit the attested caste certificate with the details submitted to the evaluation section.

The college Principals/chairmen of Graduate Departments shall submit the details of the eligible candidates to the Registrar (Evaluation) in the prescribed format by January 20. For more information about the eligibility and fees, one can visit the official website of Mangalore University www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in, said a university release.

