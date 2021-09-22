Mangalore University to fill backlog posts soon

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya said on Wednesday that the university will initiate the process of filling backlog reserved category teaching and non-teaching posts within a month from now.

Speaking at the 42nd Foundation Day celebration of the university at Mangalagangotri, he said that the government has permitted the university to fill backlog posts of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories.

He said that the government is in the process of permitting the university to recruit general category teaching and non-teaching staff. The university is hopeful that this process will be completed by January next.

The Vice-Chancellor said that a portion of the international hostel building on campus is being converted as Pareeksha Bhavan. It will be inaugurated in January next by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The university will construct a hostel for men belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at a cost of ₹4.25 crore. It will also build an Ambedkar Bhavan on campus.

He said that the university is planning to build a swimming pool and construct a synthetic track on campus under public-private-partnership model.

He reiterated that the university is committed to opening the Dr. V.S. Acharya Centre for Coastal Development Studies at Belapu in Udupi district.

He said that the university will also develop a model of “Tulu grama” on campus and will bring out a cultural policy.

Stating that the National Education Policy-2020 to be implemented by the university in the academic year 2021-22 might have challenges during the implementation process, he said that the challenges should be taken as an opportunity and addressed.

Teachers and students of the Physical Education Department, which was conferred with the Kreeda Poshak Award by the State government for 2019-20, were felicitated.

A team of 12 students from MGM College Udupi was honoured with an award, trophy and cash prize for winning the championship at a university-level competition held at Noida.

REVA University Vice-Chancellor V.G. Talawar and TCS Limited HR Department General Manager F. Israel Inbaraj participated as guests.