Mangalore University to draft regulations for admitting students to PG courses through Common University Entrance Test

October 05, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - MANGALURU

The meeting of the Academic Council of Mangalore University on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee to draft regulations to enable the university fill up postgraduate seats through the All-India level Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Speaking on the subject, K. Krishna Sharma, Chairman, Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, told the council that during admission seats may be filled using 30:70 ratio. It means that 30% of seats can be filled by admitting students from the all-India level through Common University Entrance Test and 70% can be filled by admitting students of Mangalore University’s jurisdiction through the same entrance test.

If seats are vacant in the two categories they can be filled by other quota. The CUET may be helpful to attract students to the university from the all-India level. It will be useful for the university to increase the number of students for various courses.

Mr. Sharma said that the university should open up to face challenges in higher education and in the best interest of the university a decision will have to be taken now. If the university took a decision now it will be able to admit students through CUET after three years.

The council agreed to admit students to postgraduate course in Sociology by considering the candidates who have passed the three-year degree in any discipline from Mangalore University or other universities. The admission seeking candidates need not have studied Sociology in the under graduate level. The council decided that the Sociology Department should conduct a department level qualifying test before admitting such candidates who have not studied Sociology at the undergraduate level.

It decided that any teachers of the university who have attended a workshop/training conducted by the university are eligible to teach ‘employability skills’, which is a compulsory value added course to be taught for fifth semester undergraduate students from 2023-24.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Jayaraj Amin told the meeting that the postgraduate classes for 2023-24 will commence from October 12.

