Mangalore University to document life and experience of stakeholders of Yakshagana theatre

November 26, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University will launch the project ‘Yakshayana’ to document the life and experience of senior artistes and stakeholders representing different spheres of Yakshagana theatre.

The first documentation of the project will be done on December 1, 2023, by video recording the theatrical journey of senior ‘Talamaddale’, a variant of Yakshagana, artiste and scholar M. Prabhakara Joshi, according to Dhananjaya Kumble, Director, P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra at the university.

The artistes and stakeholders will speak on their life and experience and the same will be recorded by the kendra for 1.5 hours. Initially, the documentation will cover 12 persons as one per each month for a year. Once recorded, the kendra will publish its contents as a book. In addition, each recording will be uploaded on the YouTube, he said.

The persons who will be selected for recording will represent both ‘himmela’ and ‘mummela’. In addition, the life and experience of those who founded and built ‘melas’ (touring troupes) and those who managed the ‘melas’ for long will also be recorded, the Director said.

The founding Director of the kendra and a former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda will inaugurate the first series of ‘Yakshayana’ at 4 p.m. on Friday in the presence of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Jayaraj Ameen.

