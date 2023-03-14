Mangalore University to confer honorary doctorate on three persons

March 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Mangalore University will confer honorary doctorate on Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader and chairman of Sharada Group of Educational Institutions M.B. Puranik, Congress leader and chairman of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences U.K. Monu, and entrepreneur G. Ramakrishna Achar, during the 41st convocation of Mangalore University on Wednesday.

The names were finalised during the meeting of the university’s syndicate and forwarded to Chancellor and Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, who approved them on January 11.

The Governor’s decision was placed during the special meeting of the university’s syndicate and academic council on Tuesday.

Mr. Puranik, 72, who is the working president of the VHP’s Karnataka unit, has a teaching experience of over three decades. A professor of Botany, Mr. Puranik served in St. Mary’s Junior College Shirva and Canara College Mangaluru. For the last 30 years, he has been heading the Sharada Group of Institutions and the Tulunadu Educational Trust that runs 10 institutions in and around Mangaluru.

Mr. Monu is the managing director of the Kanachur Group of Industries. He set up the Kanachur Academy of General Education in 2002, which runs a range of institutions, including the Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences. He has served as the vice-president of the South Indian Plywood Manufacturers’ Association and Karnataka Timber Importers’ Association. He has also served as president of the Syed Madani Charitable Trust and Dargah Association Ullal, which runs a few schools in and around Ullal.

Mr. Achar is popular for ‘SKF Elixir’ brand of affordable water purifier systems that have been installed across the country under the Prime Minister’s clean drinking water project. Mr. Achar has been instrumental in designing new generation sewage treatment plants that can be used by individuals, apartment complexes and industrial units. SKF Elixer also produces paddy and rice processing boilers that are exported too.

He runs “Go Dhama” in Muniyal in Karkala taluk of Udupi that is dedicated to native Indian breeds namely Gir, Kankrej and Sahiwal. At Go Dhama, farmers are being trained in taking care of cattle and also in giving value addition to milk and milk products. He is also promoting industrial training institute in Bannadka near Moodbidri where youth are being trained in different vocational skills.