Mangalore University Syndicate special meeting today

The Syndicate of Mangalore University, which is the highest decision-making body in the university, will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss, among other matters, the time table for conducting examinations for the final semester undergraduate and post-graduate courses of the academic year 2020-21.

After several postponements since this April this year, the university completed its odd semester (first, third and fifth) examinations of the academic year 2020-21 on September 2, after a gap of about five months. The university had been forced to postpone the examinations, which had commenced on April 1, thrice due to the strike by KSRTC employees, lockdown and due to the ban imposed by the Deputy Commissioner to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mainly from Kerala.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that the university is planning to hold the final semester examinations, sixth semester in case of undergraduate courses and fourth semester in respect of post-graduate courses, from September 30 or during October. The dates are yet to be finalised. No online examinations will be held for the final semesters.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma said that about 40,000 students will have to appear for the final semester undergraduate examinations and between 4,000 and 5,000 students will have to write the final semester post-graduate examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor said that after evaluating the answer scripts of Kannada and English papers of undergraduate odd semester examinations, the evaluation of answer scripts of other subjects was stopped on August 4 after the Deputy Commissioner asked the university not to go ahead with the examinations.

Once evaluation resumes, priority will be given for evaluating answer scripts of fifth semester examinations. It is because unless the results of fifth semester examinations are out, the final semester students cannot complete their three-year degree course. If some students have failed in any subject of the fifth semester examinations, they can appear for the supplementary/special examinations to be conducted shortly and pass them, along with the final (sixth) semester examinations.

The university will announce the results of other odd semester (first and third) examinations in due course, as there is no hurry as these students will be continuing their studies, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that even-semester examinations for second and fourth semesters will not be conducted and the students will be promoted if they have passed all subjects of first and third semesters.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university will be able to commence the academic year 2021-22 only in November.