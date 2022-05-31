Mangalore University Syndicate bowed to the pressure of ABVP, alleges student

Some of the Muslim female students of the University College, owned and managed by Mangalore University, who have not been attending classes as the college wants them to remove their hijab alleged on Monday that the Syndicate of the university decided to ban wearing hijab in classrooms of the constituent colleges bowing to the pressure asserted by ABVP.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on the matter, one of the students Gousia alleged that it is the ABVP which has raked up the issue now and is responsible for the impasse by making the Syndicate to take such a decision.

She said that the Deputy Commissioner expressed his helplessness stating that the district administration can not interfere in the decision taken by the Syndicate, which is the highest decision making body of the university.

The university has not banned the Hijab on the basis of the order of Karnataka High Court, but due to the pressure from the ABVP, she alleged.

“All are asking whether wearing Hijab or education is important. We are asking whether the ABVP pressure or our education is important,” she said.

The student said that if they again went for legal battle on the matter, it will take a long time. They have already lost attendance for not being allowed to attend classes. They want to attend classes but they are aware that the college will not allow.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra said that the students were apprised that the district administration can not change the decision of the Syndicate and they are ought to follow it in the college. The students said that they have not got the copy of the decision taken by the Syndicate. The Deputy Commissioner said that he told the students that he will ensure that they got a copy of the decision taken by the Syndicate.