Mangalore University sports teams shine

The men’s kho kho team and the women’s hockey team of Mangalore University brought laurels by emerging runners-up in the All-India Inter-university Kho Kho Tournament and qualifying for the All-India Women’s Hockey Tournament, respectively.

The men’s kho kho tournament was hosted by Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, between December 28 and 30. The team beat teams from Utkal University, Lovely Professional University, Pune University, Mumbai University, and Shivaji University, before losing to the host, Kuvempu University, in the final.

The team members included Hrithik, V. Manu, S. Shivanna, P. Mahesh, Dheeraj, Mariyappa, S.R. Vijayapande, S. Akash, K.P. Tharanga, V.S. Jayananda, N. Krishnaprasad Kashyap, and D.M. Hamsaraj. S.Pradeep was the coach and Hariprasad Alva was the team manager, a release said.

The women’s hockey team that participated in the South Zone Inter-University Hockey Tournament hosted by Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University between December 28 and 31 qualified for the all-India event after defeating Madras University in the first quarter-final. The team members included C.R. Kumuda, Priyadarshini, R. Cheluvamba, N. Niveditha, K.A. Deepthi, P.A. Pavithra, C.J. Sangeetha, M.S. Keerthana, K.P. Milana, J. Agnesh, P.A. Parvathi, S.P. Likhitha, M.J. Leelavathi, R. Sushmitha, K.S. Vidya, Padma Priya, K.S. Neethu and M. Parvathi. Nachappa was the coach and Sairabanu the team manager.