Mangalore University signs pact with IAEA for radio ecology research

Mangalore University has signed an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vienna, for research in radio ecology.

Under this agreement, the Centre for Advanced Research in Environmental Radioactivity (CARER) of Mangalore University will conduct joint research with IAEA on ‘monitoring and predicting radionuclide uptake and dynamics in tropical monsoonal climate.’

In recognition of the state-of-the-art facility available at CARER and in view of many advanced studies carried out by CARER on radioecology and radiation protection, IAEA has chosen CARER for this collaborative research agreement.

This is considered a very important recognition for the university in the area of radiation protection research by world’s foremost international organisation, a release from the university said on Saturday.

Under this agreement a team of scientists headed by Karunakara Naregundi, Coordinator, CARER will conduct studies on ‘predicting radionuclide uptake and dynamics in the typical tropical monsoonal climate region.’

The centre in the university has been engaged in detailed studies on different aspects of radioecology in the environs of west coast of the country, Kaiga and Goa regions for the last 25 years.

Recently, this center completed detailed studies on baseline levels of radioactivity in Gogi and Challekere regions of Karnataka.

CARER has been established by the university as a national facility through financial support from the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, Department of Atomic Energy, and with scientific and technical support from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

This is an advanced laboratory/ center for radioecological and radiation protection research in the country with collaborations with many advanced laboratories of the world. The centre is serving to the research needs of various research groups from national laboratories/institutions/universities of the country.