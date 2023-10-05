Mangalore University revises Ordinance on indiscipline and malpractice in examinations

October 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University has revised its Ordinance governing the acts of indiscipline and malpractices in the university examinations.

According to P.L. Dharma, a member of the seven-member university committee which revised the Ordinance and who was also a former Registrar (Evaluation) at the university, the revision allows the university to impose fines on both students and teachers for examination related indiscipline and malpractices. It is a major feature of the revision. “The fines prescribed will work as a checkpoint to curb indiscipline and malpractices,” he told The Hindu.

The Academic Council of the university approved the draft of the revision on Wednesday. The draft will be tabled before the Syndicate, the top decision making body of the university, in its meeting on October 12 for its approval. Later it will be sent to the government for approval.

“The Ordinance shall come into effect from such date as Syndicate may direct,” the draft said.

Writing unconnected matter i

According to the draft, students writing threats/obscene and vulgar matters in the answer books and passing the question paper/answer papers to others and writing appeals/message and enticing statements to examiners and others will invite the punishment of invalidating the particular paper and a penalty of ₹5,000.

It said that writing and scribbling in the question paper/hall ticket or palm or on any part of the body will invite the punishment of invalidating the paper and imposing a fine of ₹5,000 with warning.

The punishment for brining mobile phones/laptops or any other electronic/wireless device by the candidates other than those mentioned in the question paper, includes denying the benefit of performance of the examination which the candidate has appeared with a fine of ₹5,000.

It said that if the malpractice is committed in only one paper or course the punishment involves invalidation of the paper/course and imposing a fine of ₹3,000 with a warning. If the malpractice is committed in more than one paper/course the punishment mentioned is invalidation of the whole examination with a fine of ₹5,000.

Tampering answer books

Tampering and damaging the pages in answer books and destroying any evidence pertaining to a case of indiscipline and malpractice invites a penalty of ₹10,000 and invalidation of the whole examination and debarring from writing the next examination.

It said that submitting wrong information and claiming advantage as differently abled and visually impaired invites invalidation of the whole examination with a fine of ₹25,000.

Carrying or any attempt to carry lethal weapons into the examination hall or its premises involves invalidation of the whole examination and debarring from writing the examination for a further period of two years with a fine of ₹5,000.

Penalty to colleges/principals

Referring to the scrutiny of examination application forms at college level, the draft said that not submitting the list of candidate’s question paper indent subject-wise, course wise, semester wise and syllabus-wise statistics to the Registrar (Evaluation) on time provides for imposing a penalty of less than ₹5,000 but not exceeding ₹10,000 on the college or principal. The same range of fine applies for colleges/principals for non payment/incomplete payment of prescribed examination fees to the university and wrong submission or incomplete submission of documents. The amount of fine prescribed for issuing hall tickets to ineligible candidates will be on the same range.

The colleges can be imposed the fine within the same range for forwarding of examination application forms after the last date fixed by the university and before 15 days to the commencement of the first paper of the examination.

