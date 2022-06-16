Mangalore University proposes to promote digital classrooms

Academic Council gives approval to Rs.64 lakh deficit Budget for 2022-23

Mangalore University has proposed to promote digital classrooms/infrastructure, digitise its assets and install statues of Swami Vivekananda and B.R. Ambedkar on its Mangalagangotri campus during 2022-23.

These are among the new proposals made in the 2022-23 Budget of the university presented in the Academic Council on Thursday.

Finance Officer in-charge K.S. Jayappa, who presented the Rs.64-lakh deficit budget, said that the total receipts have been estimated at Rs.272.57 crore and the total expenditure have been pegged at Rs.273.21 crore.

Some of the old proposals carried forward for 2022-23 included construction of international hostel, classroom complex and auditorium interior works on the university campus (Rs.8 crore reserved), Pareeksha Bhavan works on campus (Rs.50 lakh), construction of B.R. Ambedkar Research Centre on campus (Rs.50 lakh), laying 400 m synthetic track at Mangalagangotri (Rs.1 crore), establishment of Advance Research Centre at Belapu in Udupi district (Rs.8 crore) and the construction of swimming pool on campus (Rs.1 crore).

According to the Budget, the university has proposed to construct a compost unit in collaboration with the Ramakrishna Mission on campus. It has reserved Rs.25 lakh for it.

In addition, it has proposed to build a basketball court (Rs.20 lakh) and upgrade its website (Rs.25 lakh).

The university has reserved Rs.20 lakh for carrying forward its school adoption programme and community engagement programmes. It has reserved Rs.1 crore to build a compound wall at the Filed Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, a constituent college of the university, in Madikeri.

It has been proposed to renovate the Mangala Auditorium on campus by reserving Rs.1.40 crore.

The university is expecting Rs.10 crore RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) grant during the current financial year. In addition, it is expecting Rs.2 crore from the State Government for establishing a chair for the study of Are Bhashe and the culture of the community speaking Are Bhashe.