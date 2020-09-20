Mangalore University postpones final semester UG, PG exams scheduled for Monday

MANGALURU:

20 September 2020 13:54 IST

Mangalore University has postponed all its final semester undergraduate and post graduate examinations of 2019-2020 scheduled for September 21, according to P. L. Dharma, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university.

“It is in view of heavy rains in the jurisdiction of the university covering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. The rescheduled dates of the examinations will be announced later,” he said.

The university will take a call on postponing the examinations scheduled on September 22 after observing the rain and flood situation in the three districts, he said.

