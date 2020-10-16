Mangalore University plans to set up office of research integrity soon

The university will strengthen its research consultancy promotion cell by incorporating patents as an integral part of research undertaken.

Mangalore University will soon set up an office of research integrity as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), its Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya said on Thursday.

It is to ensure ethical and original research, he said.

He was speaking at the Innovation Day organised by the research consultancy promotion cell at the university to mark the birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

The UGC in its guidance document titled ‘good academic research practices’ released in September, 2020 said that the office of research integrity (ORI) must be an integral and permanent unit within the research infrastructure of an institution, where it plays a dual role of coach and enforcer. As a coach, the ORI encourages and enables a culture of research integrity and provides training. As enforcer, it monitors research activity for potential malfeasance and acts swiftly, with fairness and tact, when it notices or has instances of research misconduct brought to its attention.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will strengthen its research consultancy promotion cell by incorporating patents as an integral part of research undertaken.

It will be renamed as the Research Development Consultancy and Patent Cell. The cell will promote research activities, publication, filing for patents and intellectual property rights, and will try to get external funding for research. The cell will encourage teachers to take up consultancy work for industries with 50:50 revenue sharing model with the university.

He said that the norms that university uses for conferring its best teacher award on its foundation day too will be revised. This will result in teachers with path breaking academic accomplishments getting selected for it. The best researcher and best employee from among non-teaching staff too will be recognised as part of this concerted effort to spur research.

Delivering the key-note address, Karunakar A Kotegar, Syndicate member of the university said that the university has a role to foster innovations by common persons outside its campus, he said, urging the university to link their innovations to potential investors. The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and setting up of National Research Foundation under it, is in sync with the Union government’s thrust to become Atma Nirbhar Bharat, he said.

Mohammad Nazeer, Managing Director, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), who released the university’s training manual said the MSCL will complete around 90% of smart city projects by 2022.