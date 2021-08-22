Mangalore University plans to organise awareness programme on NEP for stakeholders next week

MANGALURU

22 August 2021 19:48 IST

With Mangalore University gearing up to introduce the New Education Policy or the National Education Policy in the academic year 2021-22, which will commence in October, it will organise an awareness programme on the new policy for all stakeholders later this month. Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan will address the stakeholders.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that the programme will be organised at Town Hall here either on August 30 or August 31, while ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocol. The permission of the Deputy Commissioner will be obtained before organising the programme.

He said that representatives of student bodies, college principals, chairpersons of all boards of studies, chairpersons of all post-graduate departments, teachers and civil society members will be invited to the programme.

The Vice-Chancellor said that if the policy is to be implemented effectively, it needed cooperation from all. The stakeholders will have to shed the complacent attitude and negative mindset. “Implementation of the policy is the key. And, hence, there is a need for a change in mindset,” he said.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the new education policies introduced in 1968 and in 1986 could not fulfil their objectives effectively due to the tardy implementation process and a mindset that refused to change.

A key feature of the new policy is that it gives students the options for entry and exit at various stages. Students can get a certificate after a one-year programme, an advanced diploma after two years of study, a Bachelor’s degree after three years and a Bachelor’s with research after four years of study. There will be a one year’s masters programme and also, an option to opt for two years masters programme.

One can register for research (Ph.D) after four years of study, the Vice-Chancellor said. There is a provision for studying online courses during the course of regular study and earn academic credits.

The multiple entry and exit options in the undergraduate level will make a lot of difference for students during their course of study.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the task force and the sub-committees formed in the university have prepared the skeletal framework of syllabi immediately required for one-year (for two semesters) and have also prepared the model regulations needed to introduce the courses.