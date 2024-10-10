GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangalore University, MAHE sign MoU for gamma irradiation of bone allograft material

Published - October 10, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday in connection with gamma irradiation of bone allograft material belonging to the bone bank of MAHE.

The scope of MoU said MAHE is establishing a bone bank at its Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. MAHE would like to gamma irradiate bone allograft materials of the bone bank. It will be done at the Centre for Application of Radiation and Radioisotope Technology (CARRT) at Mangalore University.

It said MAHE will periodically send allograft material for gamma sterilisation at CARRT. The university will provide the irradiation service as per the fee prescribed the university.

The MoU is valid for three years and it can be renewed.

CARRT was set up at the university through financial support from the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS) and scientific support from the Board of Radiation Isotope Technology (BRIT). The mandate of CARRT is to undertake research and development in the application of radiation technology for social benefits, generate human resources, and provide a platform for interaction of scientists, academicians, and industrialists for collaborative research and development programmes. The centre has advanced facilities such as high-dose gamma chamber (GIC 5000), low dose-gamma irradiator (LDI 20000, C-14 urea breath test facility, UV-visible spectrophotometer, liquid scintillation counter etc.

CARRT is extending support to researchers from about 50 national and international institutions and has research collaborations with many institutions from within and abroad.

K. Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (administration), Mangalore University, and P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, signed and exchanged the MoU document in the presence of P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of the university, N. Karunakara, professor and in-charge, CARRT, and K. Monappa Naik, professor, Department of Orthopedics, KMC.

