Mangalore University likely to wound up PG Diploma course in Yogic Science, PG courses in Economics and History at University College

Introduced nearly a decade ago at its University College in Hampankatta, Mangalore University has proposed to wound up its postgraduate diploma in yogic science and certificate course in yogic science at the more than 150-year-old college.

The college is owned and managed by the university. Sources said that the two self-finance courses introduced at the college in the 2015-16 academic year are unlikely to be continued in the academic year 2024-25. The college was offering the courses by appointing guest faculty with no permanent faculty.

When contacted P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of the university, told The Hindu that the university is finding it difficult to manage them due to lack of adequate number of students seeking admission to the courses. With no government grant, the university will have to bear the salary of guest teachers. Hence, the university is contemplating to wound up the courses at the college as continuing the courses is financially not viable.

Sources said that the guest teachers teaching various subjects in other departments as well at the college have not been paid their salary since this March.

Courses to be continued at Mangalagangotri

However, Mr. Dharma said, the same two courses offered by the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences at the university campus of Mangalagangotri will continue. Students can seek admission to those courses at the university campus.

Rajesh Naik, an alumnus of the 2016-17 batch of postgraduate diploma in yogic science at the college, told The Hindu that continuing the courses at Mangalagangotri by wounding up them at Hampankatta will serve no purpose. The courses were introduced at the college to enable working professionals and others to pursue them in the morning as the classes are held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Since the college is in the heart of the city with better connectivity, commuting is easy. “Who will travel to the university campus which is far away from Mangaluru city to attend the classes at 6 a.m.?” he asked. In addition, Mr. Naik said a private university at Deralakatte also offered P PG Diploma in Yogic Science.

Mr. Naik, a yoga practitioner and teacher, said that if the courses are retained at the University College, it will help many youths to complete the PG Diploma and earn their livelihood by teaching yoga which is in demand across worldwide now.

Yoga therapy centre closed

Meanwhile, the Yoga Therapy Centre that opened at the University College a year ago, was closed last month (July 2024) also due to financial reasons.

The Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences of the university opened the centre at the college in June, 2023. It was functioning from 6 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The centre had been opened to provide personalised and disease/disorder specific yoga therapy treatment.

Two more PG courses likely to be discontinued

Sources said that the university is likely to discontinue postgraduation courses of Economics and History offered at the University College from the 2024-25 academic year also due to financial reasons. The two courses are not attracting enough number of students. The same courses are offered at Mangalagangotri.

The final decision of the university will be known when it issues admission notification for postgraduate courses for 2024-25.