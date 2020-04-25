Mangalore University likely to allow colleges to handle some semester exams on their own

With the lockdown affecting the academic year 2019-20, Mangalore University is thinking of conducting only the final semester examinations of its various undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the university and allow colleges, post-graduate departments to handle the examinations of other semesters on their own.

Speaking on the proposals ahead on conducting the examinations, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that the colleges can conduct the second and fourth semester examinations of the three-year UG courses, evaluate the answer scripts and announce the results on their own as a one-time measure.

The university will not consider the marks and grades of these semesters while announcing the final ranks of respective courses on completing the courses.

The university will conduct only the sixth semester examinations (which is the final semester of the three year UG course) and the examinations for repeaters others semesters, evaluate the answer scripts and announce the results.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the PG departments can conduct the second semester examinations of the two year courses leaving the university to conduct the examinations for the final semesters and repeaters.

In case of some three year PG courses too the university will conduct the examinations for the repeaters and final semester students.

But irrespective of semesters and UG and PG courses, the university will prepare the question papers and supply them to the colleges and departments during the examinations, he added.

The final semester examinations will be conducted first as UG students will have to join the PG courses and PG students will have apply for other courses or jobs.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will place its proposals before its decision-making bodies and the government and they will be implemented if the bodies and the government approved them.

The university is planning to conduct the examinations in June.