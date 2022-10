Mangalore University invites applications for PG courses for academic year 2022-23

A view of Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangotri, Konaje in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Mangalore University has invited applications for admission to its various post-graduate/ diploma/ certificate programmes for the academic year 2022-23 in its campus, a post-graduate centre and its three constituent colleges.

Admissions will be made through UUCMS (Unified University College Management System) Portal. All information related to UUCMS is available at https://mangaloreuniversity.ac.in/mu-uucms. Details can also be had by visiting the website www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in. The candidates can also contact the chairpersons/coordinators of respective departments. The last date for applying is November 03, 2022, a release from the university said.

Courses offered in university campus at Mangalagangotri

M.A — Economics/ English/ History/ Kannada/ Political Science/ Sociology/ Journalism and Mass Communication/ Kodava

M.Com. (Human Resource Development); M.B.A (Tourism and Travel Management); M.S.W; M.L.I.Sc. (Library and Information Science); B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed., P.G. Diploma in Yogic Science / Embedded Systems

M.Sc — Botany/ Zoology/ Biosciences/ Biotechnology/ Environmental Science/ Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Organic Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Physics/ Medical Physics/ Food Science & Nutrition/ Geo-informatics/ Materials Science/ Mathematics/ Marine Geology/ Microbiology/ Statistics/ Yogic Science/ Geography/ Cyber Security, Certificate Programme in Yogic Science.

University College Mangalore

M.Sc — Chemistry; M.Com; M.A — Economics/ Hindi/ Sanskrit/ History & Archaeology

P.G. Diploma in Yogic Science, Certificate Programme in Yogic Science, Certificate & Diploma Programme in Goods & Service Tax (GST), Certificate Programme in Environmental Law.

University Evening College, Mangalore

M.A. Konkani/ Tulu/ English; M.Com, M.B.A. (International Business) Certificate & Diploma Programme in French and German Language, Certificate & Diploma Programme in Goods & Service Tax (GST), Certificate Programme in Environmental Law

Jnana Kaveri Post Graduate Centre, Chikka Aluvara, Kodagu

M.Sc- Microbiology/Biochemistry/Computer Science/Botany/ Chemistry/ Environmental Science/ Yogic Science, M.A- Kannada/ History / Political Science/ Journalism and Mass Communication/Kodava, M.S.W, M.Com, P.G. Diploma in Yogic Science; Certificate, Diploma & P.G Diploma in Kodava, Certificate Programme in Yogic Science.

Field Marshal K M Cariappa College, Madikeri

M.Sc. Physics; M.A. Economics/English/Kodava,M.Com, MBA (Tourism and Travel Management), P.G. Diploma in Yogic Science, Certificate, Diploma & P.G Diploma in Kodava, Certificate & Diploma Programme in Goods & Service Tax (GST), Certificate Programme in Environmental Law. (EOM)