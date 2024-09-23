Mangalore University hopeful of getting ₹23 crore from the government: Vice-Chancellor

Mangalore University is hopeful that the State government will release ₹23 crore towards retirement benefits for 45 faculty members of the university, said Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma in Mangaluru on Monday, September 23.

Mr. Dharma told reporters that due to financial financial crunch, the university could not pay retirement benefits to 45 retired professors, of which 15 have approached the courts. “We are hopeful of getting about ₹23 crore from the government,” he said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have given assurance in this regard, he added.

The governments have been asking universities to manage from internal sources. As several affiliated colleges have secured autonomous status, there is less collection of affiliation fees for the university. The distance education centre has been closed following the direction of the State government. Admission of students to our colleges has also come down. In the absence of permanent faculty and heavy reliance on guest faculty, the university is not in a position to get research grants. “The only source of income for the university is from the examination fee,” the VC said.

To reduce expenses, the university has removed 128 additional staff, who were recruited on a contract basis. Several unused landlines have been cut. Unnecessary expenses have been checked. In another three months., the university will save about ₹3.5 crore, he said.

About the international students’ hostel, Mr. Dharma said the contractor has gone for arbitration and sought a payment of ₹81 crore. Refusing to say anything further because of arbitration, Mr. Dharma said the university has already paid ₹39 crore. As many as 150 foreign students studying at the university have been placed in different buildings as the international hostel is still not in usable condition.

Mr. Dharma said classes for the postgraduate (PG) programmes of the 2024-25 academic year will commence on October 7. The university has decided to discontinue the PG programme, which receives less than 15 admissions.

The VC said a centre for Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be set up using ₹20 crore sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA). A detailed project has been submitted and has been approved by Higher Education Council.