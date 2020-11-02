Mangalore University gets Karnataka Kreeda Poshak Award

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya receiving the Karnataka Kreeda Poshak Award announced by the State government for Mangalore University for 2019-20 at a function at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

02 November 2020 23:30 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya received the Karnataka Kreeda Poshak Award announced by the State government for Mangalore University for 2019-20 at a function in the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.

The award carries a purse of ₹ 5 lakh and a certificate.

The university has been given the award for promoting sports activities and for producing national and international level sportspersons.

The award instituted by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports was presented in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi and Minister for Revenue R. Ashok.