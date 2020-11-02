Mangalore University gets Karnataka Kreeda Poshak Award

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya received the Karnataka Kreeda Poshak Award announced by the State government for Mangalore University for 2019-20 at a function in the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.
The award carries a purse of ₹ 5 lakh and a certificate.
The university has been given the award for promoting sports activities and for producing national and international level sportspersons.
The award instituted by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports was presented in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi and Minister for Revenue R. Ashok.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath