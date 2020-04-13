Mangalore University for extending college holidays till May 31

Pending approval of its decision-making bodies and the government, Mangalore University has prepared a tentative draft action plan to conduct its undergraduate and post-graduate examinations and complete the delayed 2019-20 academic year, according to Vice-Chancellor of the university P. S. Yadapadithaya.

He told The Hindu that students need not be apprehensive of whether they will complete the academic year before facing the examinations. The university will take appropriate decisions in the best interest of students without burdening them.

He said that the university is of the view that holidays for its educational institutions should be extended till May 31. Even the expert committee constituted by the government on the phased exit strategy after the 21-day lockdown has also recommended this to the government.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that as per the tentative draft plan, the educational institutions under the university could be opened from June 1 to June 15 to complete the pending lessons and help students prepare for the examinations. As the colleges under the university have completed 95 % of the undergraduate syllabi, and post-graduate departments have covered up to 90 % portions, it will not be an issue. Adding to it, some colleges and post-graduate departments are now using IT tools to complete the lessons.

He said that both the undergraduate and post-graduate examinations could be conducted between June 16 and June 30. The evaluation of answer scripts could be completed by July 15 and the results of final semesters could be announced by July 20. The academic year 2020-21 could start in August.

“We have asked Association of Mangalore University College Teachers, principals of 210 colleges and chairpersons of post-graduate departments to give their inputs on completing the examination process and the academic year,” he said.

“We will ask colleges and departments to prepare banks of questions and send them to students for their focused study to face the examinations,” he said.