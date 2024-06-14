Mangalore University faces financial crunch, four of its constituent colleges remain ‘unauthorised’

Stating that Mangalore University is facing a severe financial crisis, its Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma said here on Friday, June 14, that four constituent colleges of the university which have been functioning for some time now have turned out to be “unauthorised” ones without the approval of the government.

Replying to questions at a press conference, the Vice-Chancellor said that the government has not approved the statutes of its constituent colleges, which are owned by the university, located at Nelyadi, Bannadkka, Konaje (on the university campus) and at Hampankatta (which is the University Evening College). As those colleges have not been recognised by the government, the certificates of those students who passed out from these colleges cannot be considered as valid. The authorities of the university earlier had opened these colleges expecting the approval of the government, which has not become a reality, he said.

Mr. Dharma, who took charge on March 5, 2024, said that without the approval of the government, the investment made on the four colleges is also now questionable.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has brought this matter to the notice of the Governor and the Higher Education Minister in addition to writing a letter to the Chief Secretary on the same. Hence, the government will have to decide on the status of these colleges. On the other hand, the university is facing a dearth of funds to manage these colleges as the university’s internal resource mobilisation has received a setback.

Pointing out the contradictions, he said that a government letter asks the university to admit students for B.A., B.C.A., and B.Com courses at Bannadkka (near Moodbidri) college. But, the same college has not been approved by the government.

No salary for temporary staff

Mr. Dharma said that the financial crisis has forced the university to pay the salaries of its temporary staff once in three months.

He said that the university’s internal fund mobilisation has been hit hard after prominent colleges obtained autonomous status. In addition to five colleges that had obtained autonomy long ago, three more colleges got the autonomy recently. Hence, the university is not getting the tuition fee, affiliation fee, and examination-related fees, including degree certificates, from those colleges. Post COVID-19, the university is not getting the government grant.

Temporary staff sent home

Mr. Dharma said that the university had hired 187 persons between 2021 and 2023 without any approval from the government. All of them were Group C and Group D staff. There was an audit objection to their recruitment. Of them, 143 have now been removed from the job. The remaining will be removed. With the removal of 143 persons, the university can save its internal fund of ₹3.93 crore per annum.

He said a retired judge is probing into the alleged irregularities in the projects taken up by the university earlier. It includes construction of the international hostel building.

