Mangalore University emerges overall champion at inter-varsity athletics meet

Over 350 universities from across the country participated in event

Mangalore University bagged six gold, six silver, and four bronze medals and emerged as the overall champion at the 81st All-India Inter-University Athletic Championship that concluded in Moodbidri, near here, on Friday.

The host, Mangalore University, secured 105 points in the meet that witnessed participation by 350 universities. This is the fourth time that the university has bagged the overall championship trophy.Lovely Professional University, Punjab, with 42 points, came second, while Maharshi Dayananda University, Rohtak, stood third with 37 points. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, with 23 points, secured the fourth place.

AkshdeepSingh of Punjabi University, Patiala, who created a new meet record in the 20km walk, was adjudged the best athlete. A total of eight new meet records were set in the event, which included Adesh Yadav (10000m race), Harendra Kumar (1500m), Prince (5000m race), Sidharth A.K. (pole vault), Vikas (discus throw), Lokesh Chaudhar (3000m steeplechase), and Mangalore University (4x100 relay). Mangalore University hosted the event in association with Alva’s Education Foundation and the Association of Indian Universities from January 4 at Swaraj Maidan.

The gold medal winners of Mangalore University are Adesh Yadav (10000m race), Vanam Sharma (shot put), Parvez (800m), Vikrant Malik (javelin throw), and relay teams (4x100, 4x400). The silver medal winners of the university are Paramjeet Singh (5000m race walk), Nihal Joel (400m), Anila Kumar (half marathon), Devaiah T.H. (800m), Vignesh A. (200m), and Ajay Kumar (hammer throw). Bronze medal winners were Hardeep (5000m race walk), Parvez Khan (1500m race), Bhanu Sharma (discus throw), and Sumith Kumar (3000m steeplechase). Of the 42 medal winners of the university, 36 were from institutions of Alva’s Education Foundation.

Alva’s Foundation sponsored cash prizes to the winners and the runners-up. New meet record creators in each event and all gold medalists received ₹25,000 while silver and bronze medalists were given ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively. Four players of the relay team (4x100m) received ₹1. 25 lakh as they created a new meet record and won the gold.

The overall champions were given ₹50,000 while ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 were awarded to second and third places, respectively.