Mangalore University emerges champions in All-India Inter-Varsity Athletics Championship

January 08, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University emerged the overall champions in the recently concluded 83rd All-India Inter-University Men’s and Women’s Athletics Championship.

As many as 59 out of 72 athletes from Mangalore University’s athletics team were from Alva’s College, Moodbidri, said a release. While Mangalore University’s men’s team scored 48 and the women’s team 53 points (total 104 points), Calicut University that scored 53 points among men’s and 41 points among women’s (total 94 points), emerge the runners up.

The men’s athletics championship concluded at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, on Saturday. Mangalore University’s men’s team scored 48 points and emerged runners-up in the men’s section. Eight students from Alva’s College clinched two each gold and silver and three bronze medals at this event.

The women’s championship concluded at Bhubaneshwar on Friday. Mangalore University’s team emerged champions with 56 points in this event.

Athletes of Mangalore University clinched four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals in both the events. Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva congratulated the champions.