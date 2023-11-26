Mangalore University emerges champions at All-India Inter University Men’s Kabaddi Tournament

November 26, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Host Mangalore University emerged champions in the All-India Inter University Men’s Kabaddi Tournament that concluded in Udupi on Sunday.

The team defeated Vells University, Chennai, in a straight fight by 47-15 points at the event being conducted at the Poorna Prajna College. Though Mangalore University had entered the finals of the event twice in earlier years, it could not clinch the title. This year’s victory is the first at the all-India level from Mangalore University.

Mangalore University defeated Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhivani, in the second semi finals by 49-35 points earlier on Sunday. In the first semi finals, South Zone Champion Vells University, Chennai, trumped last year’s National Champion Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak by 49-42 points.

Five players from Alva’s

In a statement here, Moodbidri Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva said five of the 12 member Mangalore University team were from the Alva’s College. Of the seven members who entered the court on Sunday, all the five from Alva’s College — Mayank, Praveen, Vinod Naik, Jathin Naik and Nikhil—were present.

Dr. Alva said the five players were pursuing education under the adoption scheme of the foundation. Mangalore team’s vice captain Vinod Naik from Alva’s College was also recognised as the best catcher. Team coach Satish Naik too has been a lecturer and coach at the Alva’s.

The foundation had organised the training camp for team Mangalore University at its campus for the championship and also provided free boarding and lodging facilities for the players. Dr. Alva congratulated team Mangalore University for its achievement.