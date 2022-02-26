Mangalore University emerge champions at women’s inter-varsity athletics event

Mangalore University emerged champions at the 81st All-India Inter-University Women’s Athletics Championship held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha from February 21 to 24

The Mangalore University Women’s team which became champions at the 81st All-India Inter-University Women’s Athletics Championship held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar, from February 21 to 24. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore University emerged champions at the 81st All-India Inter-University Women’s Athletics Championship held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha from February 21 to 24

Mangalore University emerged champions with 51 points while bagging three gold melds, one silver medal, and three bronze medals at the 81st All-India Inter-University Women’s Athletics Championship held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha from February 21 to 24.

Of the 35 athletes in the university team, 30 were from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, said foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva on Friday. Mr. Alva told reporters at Moodbidri that the university bagged the championship for the fifth consecutive year, while all the winners were the adopted students of Alva’s

In javelin throw, Karishma Sanil stood first, while K.M. Lakshmi secured first and third places in the half marathon and the 10,000 m respectively. Rekha got second place in shot put while Sruthilakshmi and Shalini Chowdhary stood second in long jump. In the 4x100 relay, the team of Navami, Keerthana, Varsha, Medha Rajesh, and Dechamma won first place.

World University Games

Four athletes from Alva’s who excelled in the meet qualified to participate in the World University Games which will be held at Chengdu in China from June 26 to July 6. Linet (4x400), Sruthilakshmi (long jump), Lakshmi (half marathon), and Karishma Sanil (javelin throw) are those who qualified.

As many as 35 athletes from Alva’s, including 23 men and 12 women, qualified to take part in Khelo India games which will be held in Bengaluru, Mr. Alva said.

He noted Mangalore University had emerged champions in the recently concluded 81st All-India Inter University Men’s Athletics Championship held at Moodbidri. With two meet records, athletes from Alva’s had bagged six gold and silver medals each, and four bronze medals, Mr. Alva said.