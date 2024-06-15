ADVERTISEMENT

Mangalore University convocation: Change in usual protocol confuses students, parents and faculty

Published - June 15, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Gehlot clarifies that he has been attending many convocations across Karnataka and has insisted on the protocol that is asked to be followed at Mangalore University too

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot speaking at the 42nd convocation of Mangalore University on Saturday, June 15. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot handing over graduation certificate to a student in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

An alleged shift from the usual protocol being followed by the Mangalore University at its annual convocations over the years, at the insistence of Governor and Chancellor of the University Thaawarchand Gehlot, created confusion at the 42nd convocation on Saturday, June 15.

While the National Anthem was supposed to be sung during the closure of the ceremony, Mr. Gehlot insisted it be sung at the beginning, followed by the State and the University Anthem, said teachers. As against the practice of handing over doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) certificates individually to the candidates, the Governor called them in batches of different streams for a group picture with the dignitaries. Though the convocation did not include felicitation to dignitaries, Mr. Gehlot got the dignitaries felicitated on the occasion.

Amid the confusion, Mr. Gehlot clarified that he has been attending many convocations across the State and has insisted on the protocol that is asked to be followed at Mangalore University too.

A few parents and teachers said, “The convocation is organised to hand over degree certificates to students, at least to all PhD candidates and symbolically to a few other categories. Where is the sanctity of the convocation when it is not handed over to students by the dignitaries? At a time when the education system is losing its significance, creation of confusion at the convocation is not needed.”

