Mangalore University campus supports three IUCN red listed near threatened species of birds and five species which are endemic to the Western Ghats, says study

January 29, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

A nine-year study on the avifaunal diversity on the Mangalore University campus has revealed that the campus supports three near threatened species mentioned in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and also five species which are endemic to the Western Ghats.

The study report titled ‘A checklist of avifauna of Mangalore University’ by five researchers - K. Maxim Rodrigues, K. Vineeth Kumar, Vivek Hasyagar, M. C. Prashanth Krishna and Deepak Naik – was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, a monthly peer reviewed and open access international scientific journal on conservation and all associated fields, on January 26.

It said that a total of 150 bird species belonging to 18 orders and 56 families were recorded during the bird exploration conducted in and around the university campus from 2013 to 2021.

“…As per IUCN Red List (IUCN 2021), the campus supports, three Near Threatened (NT) species — Ciconia episcopus, Threskiornis melanocephalus, and Brachypodius priocephalus — and the remaining 146 species are under Least Concern (LC). The campus also supports five species namely, Brachypodius priocephalus, Rubigula gularis, Argya subrufa, Sturnia blythii, and Dicaeum concolor which are endemic to the Western Ghats …,” the report said.

It added: “… The feeding guild analysis revealed that the insectivorous group had the highest number of species (53 species). The study provides baseline data for monitoring the avifauna in the campus and demonstrates the importance of the area in bird conservation…”

An analysis of the feeding guilds of these birds revealed that 35% (53 species) were insectivorous, 28% (42 species) omnivorous, 23% (34 species) carnivorous, 6% (9 species) granivorous, and 4% (four species each) were frugivorous and nectivorous, respectively, the report said.

During the study period 124 bird species were reported as residential (R), followed by 13 species long distance migratory (LD) and 13 species local migratory (LM).

The bird survey was conducted in February for four days between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. The species were recorded for 15 minutes by covering the transect length at a slow pace, it said.

“Our study provides important baseline information and the importance of species presence; this will help in the long term monitoring of birds in the campus besides acting as an essential document in planning conservation efforts in the camp,” they said.

There have been few ornithological studies carried out in Dakshina Kannada (Shivashankar et al. 2011). Previously, (Ramitha & Vijayalaxmi 2001) reported 56 species of birds belonging to 31 families. However, in their study they covered University campus along with some adjoining areas like Pavoor, Assaigoli, Someshwara and Netravathi bridge. Except for this earlier report, no detailed long-term studies have been made on the diversity of birds in the study area. In this context, the present study was undertaken to highlight the status, composition, feeding guilds and diversity of birds of Mangalore University campus, the report mentioned.

Mr. Hasyagar told The Hindu that the tenth annual Mangalore University campus bird count has been planned in February, 2023.

According to the report, Mr. Rodrigues is an avid bird watcher from Kasaragod and founder of Kasaragod Birders team, who works on wildlife studies and conservation mainly through birds in Kasaragod district through citizen science.

Mr. Kumar is currently engaged in education and research. His core research interests include ecology and behaviour of amphibians and aves. In specific urban ecology and biodiversity, acoustic behaviour, migraton in birds etc.

Mr. Hasyagar is a researcher/ PhD scholar, working on earthworm ecology in the Department of Applied Zoology, Mangalore University also an avid birdwatcher and interested in wildlife aspects.

Mr. Krishna currently working as R & D chemist is keen about bird watching and photography. Mainly focuses on documentation of birds in and around Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Mr. Naik is currently guest faculty in the Department of Applied Zoology, Mangalore University. His research interests includes- understanding the butterfly communities and ecology in different landscapes also interested in birds and other taxa.