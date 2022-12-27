HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangalore University announces UG first semester examination results

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University has published the results of first semester Under Graduate examinations of 2021-22 academic year in the portal of UUCMS (Unified University and College Management System).

Results of some students which have been held back will be announced on the portal on December 29. The results of second and fourth semester undergraduate examinations of the same academic year will be announced on or before January 23 its Registrar (Evalaution) P.L. Dharma said in a release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.