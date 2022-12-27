Mangalore University announces UG first semester examination results

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University has published the results of first semester Under Graduate examinations of 2021-22 academic year in the portal of UUCMS (Unified University and College Management System).

Results of some students which have been held back will be announced on the portal on December 29. The results of second and fourth semester undergraduate examinations of the same academic year will be announced on or before January 23 its Registrar (Evalaution) P.L. Dharma said in a release.