Mangalore University announces results of UG final semester examinations

Updated - August 17, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University on Saturday, August 17, announced the results of its undergraduate sixth semester (final) examinations, of the academic year 2023-24, conducted in June and July 2024.

The results are available on the UUCMS website www.uucms.karnataka.gov.in.

H. Devendrappa, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university said in a release that the results were announced within three days of completing the evaluation of answer scripts. The evaluation which began at four centres on July 22 was completed on August 14. “The results could be announced within three days of completing the evaluation due to computerising the tabulation process at the evaluation centres,” he said.

The results have been announced within 17 days of completing the examinations which began on June 24 and ended on July 31, he said.

The Registrar (Evaluation) said that 19,130 students had appeared for the final examinations of 15 undergraduate courses. Of them results of 18,712 candidates have been processed.

He said the results of second and fourth-semester undergraduate examinations, BHM, BSc (Hospitality Science), and Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology examinations also conducted during June and July and the results of repeaters of non-National Education Policy (NEP) courses will be announced shortly.

