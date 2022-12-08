Mangalore University and Sharada Medical College sign MoU

December 08, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Mangalore University and Sharada Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Hospital, and Research Centre, Mangaluru, signed a memorandum of understanding that is valid for five years. The scope of the MoU, signed on Tuesday, covers developing health screening tools and nutraceuticals for preventive and restorative health care, participating in community health projects, including conducting health check-up camps, and health education programmes, developing wearable sensors/measurement tools to assess yoga and meditation, conducting workshops and seminars related to the topic of technology and alternative medicine, faculty exchange programs to the extent possible within existing programs at each institution and to venture into development of collaborative courses with multidisciplinary approach. P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, M.B. Puranik, chairman of the Sharada Group of Institutions, were present.

Admission to post-metric hostels

The Department of Backward Classes Welfare has invited applications for admission to its post-metric hostels. PG and students of professional courses can apply. The applications will have to be submitted online by logging on to www.bckwd.karnataka.gov.in by December 19. Call 080-8050370006.

Special incentive scheme for minority students

The Department of Minorities Welfare has extended the last date for applying to special incentive scheme meant for minority students pursuing B.Ed and D.Ed courses till December 31. Applications will have to be filed online by logging on to https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. Call 8277799990.

Inauguration of KUPMA today

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh will inaugurate Karnataka Unaided Pre University College Management Association (KUPMA) at a function at Hotel Ocean Pearl in Mangaluru on Friday at 6.45 p.m. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will preside over the inaugural function, according to its president M. Mohan Alva.

Academic council meeting

The Academic Council of Mangalore University will hold its third general meeting of 2022-23 academic year at Mangalagangotri campus on December 15 at 11 a.m. Vice-Chancellor of the university P. S. Yadapadithaya will preside over the meeting.