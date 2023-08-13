Mangalore University Academic Council approves draft statute to enable varsity to appoint Professors of Practice

August 13, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Academic Council of Mangalore University recently approved a draft statute to enable the university to appoint Professors of Practice in accordance with the direction by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to all universities and colleges to this effect. The statute will come into effect once the Governor who is the Chancellor of universities approved it.

A Professor of Practice is an expert or a professional from the industry who will teach the students based on his or her expertise.

The preamble of the draft said that the UGC has taken a new initiative to bring the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions called ‘Professor of Practice’. This will help to take real world practices and experiences into the classrooms and also augment the faculty resources in higher education institutions. In turn, the industry and society will benefit from trained graduates equipped with the relevant skills.

“...For skilling of youth at the optimum level, learners are required to think like employers and employers are to think like learners...,” the preamble of the statute said.

Selection procedure

It said that the Vice-Chancellor may invite nominations from eminent experts for Professor of Practice positions. Such nominations will be considered by a selection committee consisting of two senior professors from the university and an eminent external member. Based on the recommendations of this committee, the Academic Council and the Syndicate of the university will decide on the engagement of Professors of Practice. The maximum duration of service of a Professor of Practice should not exceed two years. The initial engagement may be up to one year.

A Professor of Practice can be engaged in any of the three categories. They are the one funded by the industries, Professor of Practice funded by the university from its own resources and the one who teaches on honorary basis.

For engaging industry experts and professionals, the university may collaborate with the industries for financial support for Professor of Practice positions. If the university funds from its own resources it can pay ₹2,000 per lecture with a maximum ceiling of ₹50,000 per month.

If the university pays Professors of Practice from its own resources then the number of Professors of Practice in the university should not exceed 10% of the sanctioned posts of professors at the university.

A formal academic qualification is not considered essential for this position if they have exemplary professional practice in lieu.

The UGC asked the universities and colleges to appoint Professors of Practice in its letter on September 30, 2022.