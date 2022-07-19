Mangalore Toastmasters gets new president

Dr. Sapna Ramaraj was installed as the President of Mangalore Toastmasters Club for the year 2022-23 in Mangaluru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sapna Ramaraj was installed as the President of Mangalore Toastmasters Club for the year 2022 -23 recently in the city.

Nithin Vas, founder of Paper Seed and TedX speaker, who was the guest on the occasion, said that the desire to do something which was ignoring within him came out in a form of Paper Seed, a social entrepreneurship. He started to help the less privileged at his village. He urged Toastmasters to dream big, work hard and enjoy the fruits of the hard work.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Ramaraj thanked her club members for their support and Friendship in her six years of Toastmaster journey and promised to support the members. The new team consists Kavitha Kamath, Vice President- education, Praveen Badiger, Vice President-Membership, Lizelle Arahana, Vice President-Public relations, Della Cordeiro, Treasurer, Ashwin Cardoza, Secretary and Sulatha Pai, Sergeant at arms.