Mangalore Marathon: Bijoya Barman, Sachin declared winners in full marathon event

Published - November 18, 2024 11:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bijoya Barman clocked 3:38:08 to top in the women’s open category for the 42K full marathon in Mangalore Marathon held in Mangaluru on November 10.

Sachin clocked 2:43:55 to top in the men’s open category of the 42K full marathon in Mangalore Marathon that was held in Mangaluru on November 10.

Bijoya Barman and Sachin were declared winners in the women and men’s open categories respectively of the 42K full marathon run of the Mangalore Marathon held in the city recently.

Declaring the final results, Race Director Abhilash Dominic, in a statement on Monday, said Ms. Barman clocked 3:38:08 to top in the women’s open category. She was followed by T.N. Reena (4:29:08) and Jasmitha Kodenkiri (4.45:30). In the men’s open category, Sachin topped with 2:43:55, followed by Suraj Prasad (2:58:27) and T. Dileep (3:37:54).

In the 50 and above female and male category of the full marathon, Preyasee Chari and A. Chandrashekara emerged as winners.

In the other races, Lesharge Senait Kefelegn and Kartik Karkera were winners in the women and men’s open 20 miler (32K run), while Weldemary Eyerusalem Tase and Onesmus Kipchirchir Biwot were winners in the women and men open 21K run. Somya and Bhuwan Chandra Suyal were winners in the women and men’s categories of the 10K open run. R. Usha and H. Govindaraj were winners in the women and men categories of the 5k open run.

Sanvi Yadav and Jesta were winners in the girls and boys’ categories of the CFAL 10K run for children aged between 12 and 14 years. Gowthami R. Kamath and Mohammed Sameer Alam were winners in the girls and boys categories of the CFAL 5K run for those between 15 and 17 years.

Four participants were disqualified after it was confirmed that they had exchanged BIB, which is a violation, Mr. Dominic stated.

