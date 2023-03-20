Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering holds graduation day

March 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE), Moodbidri, conducted its graduation ceremony for the 12th batch of Engineering graduates and for the 13th batch of MBA postgraduates on Saturday.

Graduation certificates were awarded to 614 Engineering (undergraduate and postgraduate) and MBA graduates at the MITE campus.

Manaswini Rath, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Autonomous Driving at Pune-based KPIT Technologies, in her address, highlighted the five most critical choices one has to make in jobs, such as being responsible versus being casual, being a specialist versus being a generalist, leading versus being led, commitment versus casualness, and excellence versus mediocrity.

Ms. Rath is leading a large Autonomous Driving and SDV team with over 3,000 engineers at KPIT. She has received the “Woman Technical Leader of India” award and the “Women Leader of the year” award. She asked graduates to dream to excel, and drive excellence as excellence leads to doing something big in life.

University (VTU) rank holders, including Shivashankar D.S. (first rank Mechatronics Engineering), Chaitra M. (second rank Aeronautical Engineering), Sumukha B. (third rank Mechatronics), Vinaya Annappa (third rank Aeronautical), Thanmay M. (fifth rank Mechatronics), Nithin Kadian (eighth rank Mechatronics), and Nikhil S. (ninth rank Mechatronics) were felicitated.

MITE Chairman Rajesh Chowta asked graduates to be perfectionists, set short-term, and long-term goals, maintain good networking, and work with “I will do” spirit. He told them not to chase money and not to choose wrong path in life. He also asked them to respect teachers and parents and make them proud.

