Mangalore Institute of Oncology launches cancer helpline 8050636777

January 09, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth on Monday launched a cancer helpline, 8050636777, at the Mangalore Institute of Oncology Cancer Speciality Hospital, Pumpwell, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ryshyanth emphasised the need to dispel the fear, misconceptions, and confusion about cancer in society and to create awareness so that people take precautions in the initial stages.

MIO Director - New Ventures Jalaluddin Akbar said the primary focus was to provide treatment to patients with cancer at an affordable cost and on time.

He said MIO was planning to expand its services to Udupi with a full-fledged MIO cancer hospital.

Radiation oncologist Venkataraman Kini said the helpline was primarily for those who are suffering from cancer, who are unable to get treatment, struggling without proper guidance, who have symptoms of the disease, and those who want to know more about cancer etc. The helpline would be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. initially.

Srikanth Rao, CEO of MIO, said the primary concern was to ensure cancer treatment was available to all sections of society in a timely and affordable manner.

The hospital intends to ensure government schemes were easily and smoothly accessible to the public for treatment without any hassles.