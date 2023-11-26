HamberMenu
Mangalore Diocese begins Jubilee 2025 preparations

November 26, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha unveiling the jubilee logo as the Roman Catholic Diocese in Mangaluru set the stage for the upcoming Jubilee 2025, commemorating 2025 years since the birth of Jesus, with a ceremonious inauguration at the Our Lady of Holy Rosary Cathedral, Rosario, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Roman Catholic Diocese in Mangaluru set the stage for the upcoming Jubilee 2025, commemorating 2025 years since the birth of Jesus, with a ceremonious inauguration at the Our Lady of Holy Rosary Cathedral, Rosario, here on Sunday.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha unveiled the jubilee logo marking the beginning of preparations for the jubilee themed ‘Pilgrims of Hope.’ He led a prayer dedicated to the jubilee, joined by priests and the congregation in recitation which was followed by the singing of jubilee song.

In his address, the Bishop said: “With the upcoming Ordinary Jubilee in 2025, we aim to celebrate Jesus, the Church, and our faith.” He outlined the two-year preparatory Road map - 2023 as the Year of the Council (Year of Learning) and 2024 as the Year of Prayer.

He stressed on the study of the Four Constitutions of the Second Vatican Council highlighting their importance. To aid this learning, 35 booklets providing insights into the Second Vatican Council and the Four Constitutions have been made available in English and electronic formats, the Bishop said.

Simultaneously, all churches across the Mangaluru diocese participated in the inauguration, unveiling the jubilee logo, reciting dedicated prayers, and singing the jubilee song. Parish priests across these churches elucidated the significance of the logo and its symbolism to the congregations, a release from the diocese said.

