Mangalore Diocese to hold awareness campaign against suicide on March 1

The Laudato Si [Praise Be to You] committee of Mangalore Catholic Diocese will organise a campaign against suicide to commemorate ‘Year of Life-2020’ as proclaimed by Pope Francis across all parishes under it on March 1.

The campaign will involve Sunday Mass and prayers in all churches wherein all people would take a pledge that they would face any life-threatening situation bravely rather than thinking of suicide.

They will also pledge to help a person who has suicidal tendencies to overcome the negative thoughts by accompaniment, giving positive strokes and arranging counselling.

The committee has got over 1 lakh hand bills that contain information in English and Kannada about educating and helping people to protect human life. The bills will be distributed on March 1. Parishes are asked to conduct seminars, workshops and awareness programmes on suicide prevention, involving people from all religions. A team of 50 resource persons who are qualified in the field would assist conducting the programmes.

Campaign organisers are provided with the existing tollfree helpline number to prevent suicide: people with suicidal tendencies may call 0824-2983444 round-the-clock to overcome the same.

The committee will also distribute yellow ribbons to over 1 lakh people on March 1 while people will wear it over their dress on March 2 to create awareness against suicide.

The committee has organised “Happy Face Photo Contest”. Anyone aged above 12 may participate in the contest by sending a bust-size picture [face only], either a selfie or a photograph, of oneself to 7090449999 before April 30. The best and happiest face of a man and a woman would be awarded with ₹10,000 each before May 15.