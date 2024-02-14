GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangalore Diocese seeks probe into Georsa school controversy

February 14, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangalore Diocese on Wednesday urged the government to probe what it called “unfounded allegations” against English teacher Sister Prabha of St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School at Jeppu in Mangaluru, who has been accused of making deregatory remarks against Lord Ram and Hindu religion, and safeguard her dignity as a teacher and a woman.

In a statement on Wednesday, the diocese urged the officials from the Minority Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, and the women’s commission to conduct a fair inquiry into the controversy and investigate what the diocese called “the traumatic treatment meted out to the women teachers and children by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath” during the protest outside the school on February 12. The diocese said it is deeply concerned over what it called “unfair treatment of the teacher, students and the school by the MLA and his people”.

The diocese said unfortunate and distressing events unfolded on February 10 following the circulation of two audio messages on social media that made “unfound allegations” against Sr. Prabha of making derogatory references to Lord Ram in the classroom. The school wrote to the district administration that the allegations were false and sought protection from any untoward incident.

It said the incident escalated on February 12 with the visit of Education Department officials to the school, which was followed by a protest outside the school led by Mr. Kamath. He exhibited disregard for the constitutional process of a fair inquiry. Mr. Kamath insisted on an immediate apology and suspension of the English teacher. “He harassed women staff and created an atmosphere of hostility,” the diocese said. As children were leaving the school campus, the MLA prompted them to chant religious verses and raise slogans against the teacher. The school management, under immense pressure, suspended the teacher, pending an inquiry, to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the student community, the diocese stated.

