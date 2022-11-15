Mangalore City Corporation evacuates street vendors from pavements in Kankanady

Launching a drive against unauthorised occupation of pavements and road flanks by petty shop operators, the Mangaluru City Corporation on Sunday night, cleared dozens of petty shops and mobile canteens in Kankanady area.
The drive was taken up between Kankanady and Koti Chennayya Circle on the four-lane Fr. Muller Road following complaints by residents, road users and pedestrians. They had told the corporation that the unauthorised occupation was choking free movement of traffic while pedestrians were unable to walk along the road. The road stretch was used by morning and evening walkers, who lack proper open spaces in the area to undertake physical activities.
Inconvenience to road users was more pronounced between Fr. Muller Hospital and Valencia Junction and near Koti Chennayya Circle in Nandigudda. There were also complaints from Hampanakatte, the heart of the city, while the corporation was planning a similar action.
Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the drive would continue across the city to vacate public spaces from unauthorised occupation. The corporation has been carrying out the drive regularly and similar ones would continue to be taken up.
