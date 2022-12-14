Mangalore Christian Council celebrates diamond jubilee

December 14, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Mangalore Christian Council’ (MCC) celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on Wednesday chaired by Mangaluru Catholic Diocese Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha.

The occasion saw felicitation to the new Bishop of CSI-Karnataka Southern Diocese Hemachandra Kumar in the presence of Bishop of Malankara Catholic Diocese of Puttur, Geevarghese Mar Makarios and National Ecumenical Secretary (CBCI) Fr Baptist Menezes. Council’s former secretaries between 2012 and 2022 J.B. Saldahna, Clifford Fernandes and Sagar Sundaraj and the treasurer F.M Lobo were also felicitated.

Karnataka Theological College principal H.M Watson and St. Joseph’s Seminary Rector Ronald Serrao offered special prayers on this occasion. Winners of essay writing competition conducted to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations received prizes while members of various denominations, Christian institutions and faith communities presented the Christmas message through Music, Singing, Dance and Drama.

The Mangalore Christian Council is a voluntary Body of Christians, under the patronage of the Bishops of the Church of South India - The Southern Karnataka Dioceses and the Catholic Diocese of Mangalore. It also has membership drawn from various mainline Christian denominations in Mangaluru, calling people to live in harmony and peace, promoting unity among Christians and the values of Christ Jesus.

