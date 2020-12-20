Mangalore Bar Association planning to build Vakeel Bhavan at new site

It plans to approach High Court seeking concurrence for the allocation of 38 cents of land

Skewing an earlier proposal to construct ‘Vakeel Bhavan’ on land that is under litigation, Mangalore Bar Association plans to build it on land of the judiciary opposite the District Court Complex.

Bar Association president N. Narasimha Hegde and secretary Raghavendra H.V. told The Hindu that they would shortly approach the High Court of Karnataka seeking its concurrence for the allocation of 38 cents of land to the association for building the bhavan.

It was in September 2012 that the then BJP government laid the foundation stone for constructing Vakeel Bhavan on 12 cents of land, 100 metres away from the district BJP office. Deputy Chief Minister and the then Public Works Minister C.M. Udasi laid the foundation stone for it. The then High Court judge K. Bhakthavatsala had participated in the function. It was proposed to build a five-storeyed building at a cost of ₹6 crore.

The construction of the bhavan could not be taken up on the 12 cents of land as it was a Depressed Class manna land.

The 12 cents were part of land donated by freedom fighter Kudmul Ranga Rao to the Social Welfare Department for the use of depressed classes. The department brought this to the notice of the then Deputy Commissioner, who ordered restoration of the land to the department.

Mr. Hegde said the new land proposed is adjoining the St. Aloysius ITI and is behind the Kudmul Rangarao Pre and Post Matriculation Hostel for Girls from Scheduled Caste communities.

Mr. Raghavendra said the bhavan is a long-pending demand of the 2,400-member association. Meanwhile, MLA for Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyas Kamath on Thursday inaugurated the new women advocates’ room that has come up near the office of Mangalore Bar Association. The room has been built at a cost of ₹5 lakh, granted under the MLA’s area development fund. Mr. Kamath also promised to provide funds for renovation of the advocates’ library.