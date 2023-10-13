ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaladevi Temple nets ₹9 lakh from individual auction of Navarathri stalls

October 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Jatra Vyparastara Samanvaya Samiti and some vendors oppose denial of stall allotment to non-Hindus as per the Endowment Act

The Hindu Bureau

Stalls being erected on Mangaladevi Car Street on Friday, October 13 in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Amid disappointment from a section of people about excluding Muslim vendors from opening stalls at the Mangaladevi Navarathri Fair, the endowment temple has earned a record revenue of ₹8 lakh in its maiden attempt of individually auctioning 71 stalls as against the earlier ₹3 lakh when given to an individual who later would allot them to vendors.

The Hindu Jatra Vyaparastara Sangha had objected to the temple calling bid for selecting one person, who later allocated spaces to vendors during the Navarathri and Annual Fairs. It had alleged that the individual was collecting exorbitant rent from vendors inconveniencing them.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Deputy Commissioner K. Anandh on October 4, directed the temple management to conduct individual auctions for each of the 71 stalls coming up on temple’s Car Street. The auction should be conducted as per the Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Act and Rules, he said.

Temple management completed the auction process on October 11, said an official from the Muzrai department who noted the individual auctions brought in over ₹9 lakh revenue instead of the earlier ₹3 lakh.

Muslims not allowed

Rafeeque, who had regularly been keeping a stall during Mangaladevi fairs was denied participation in the auction this time with the temple management quoting the Act and Rules that prohibited non-Hindus from opening stalls for temple fairs. Abdul Khader and Mohammed Sharique, who were putting stalls for the last two decades, said it as for the first time they faced this situation.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Jatra Vyparastara Samanvaya Samiti Convener B.K. Imtiyaz said the stall are put up on City Corporation lands and not on Temple lands; the Act is not applicable here.

DK and Udupi District Vendors Samithi holds a protest against excluding non-Hindus from stalls allotment at Mangaladevi Navarathri Fair on Friday, October 13 in Mangaluru.  | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dr. Anandh said the Act and Rules bar lease or auction of stalls and shops belonging to the department temple lands to non-Hindus. However, the rule will not apply to lands belonging to the local administration.

More auctions

The DC said the temple administration has sought permission to auction 37 more stalls for which there were no takers. Meanwhile, the Vyaparastara Samanvaya Samiti has urged him to allow non-Hindus to participate in the auction.

He said there was no restriction in the previous auction too and anyone can participate in the forthcoming auction that should be held in a transparent manner.

