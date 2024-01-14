ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaladevi temple area cleaned

January 14, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers cleaned the Mangaladevi temple area under the fourth monthly ‘shramadan’ organised by the Ramakrishna Mutt here on Sunday.

It was part of the second phase of the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan.

Launching the ‘shramadan’ with Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Mayor, head of Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre of London Swami Sarvasthananda said: “Cleanliness drive is next to godliness. Each and everyone should participate in the shramadan with dedication. Since the European countries have given utmost importance to cleanliness and hygiene they have developed in the health, tourism sectors and are achieving all round progress. It’s admirable that in India also cleanliness and hygiene are being stressed on and is given prime importance nowadays.”

Volunteers cleaned Car Street and footpaths and the premises of the temple. Illegal banners were removed and old slippers dumped near the temple were lifted.

