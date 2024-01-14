GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaladevi temple area cleaned

January 14, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers cleaned the Mangaladevi temple area under the fourth monthly ‘shramadan’ organised by the Ramakrishna Mutt here on Sunday.

It was part of the second phase of the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan.

Launching the ‘shramadan’ with Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Mayor, head of Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre of London Swami Sarvasthananda said: “Cleanliness drive is next to godliness. Each and everyone should participate in the shramadan with dedication. Since the European countries have given utmost importance to cleanliness and hygiene they have developed in the health, tourism sectors and are achieving all round progress. It’s admirable that in India also cleanliness and hygiene are being stressed on and is given prime importance nowadays.”

Volunteers cleaned Car Street and footpaths and the premises of the temple. Illegal banners were removed and old slippers dumped near the temple were lifted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.